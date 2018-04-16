From competing in male competitions, these gentlemen transition themselves in the field of modeling and entertainment

Published 5:22 PM, April 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is known for producing world-class beauty pageant contestants who, more often than not, either make it to the top of the pageant or at the very least, make their presence felt.

In the world of pageantry, it's usually the women who get most of the attention – a unfair situation, we think, since our male beauty contest bets also manage to make names for themselves both here and abroad.

With the Philippines hosting the Mr World pageant in September this year, Rappler came up with a short list of Filipinos who've competed in male beauty pageants around the world. Aside from Mr World, Filipino bets have competed in Manhunt International and Mister International as well.

Andrew Wolff (Mr World Philippines 2012, Mr World 2nd runner-up)

Andrew represented the Philippines in the Mr World competition held in Kent, United Kingdom back in 2012. He came in second to Colombia's Francisco Escobar Parra.

After competing in in Mr World, Andrew returned to the Philippines and resumed his hosting career. He also plays for the Philippine Volcanoes.

Quality time... @g3athleticapparel @adriannazoewolff A post shared by Andrew (@andrewwolff_) on Jan 21, 2018 at 3:16am PST

John Spainhour (Mr World Philippines 2014)

John was appointed the country's representative to Mr World in 2014. Prior to Mr World, John competed and won the Century Tuna Superbods 2012.

After competing, John went full blast with his modeling career, appearing in fashion shows and campaigns for Bench and Avon. He has also appeared in a few, shows including TV 5's Wattpad series in 2015.

Sam Ajdani (Mr World Philippines 2016)

Sam represented the Philippines in the 2016 Mr World competition in England, where India's Khandelwal won.

After representing the country, Sam resumed his modeling career. He also works as a fitness trainer, according to his Instagram profile. He is also father to a young boy named Matin with fiancee Barbara Godoy.

My loves! A post shared by Sam (@samajdani) on Mar 24, 2018 at 5:51pm PDT

Neil Perez (Mister International 2014)



In 2014, Mariano Perez Flormata Jr, known to many today as Neil Perez, caught everyone's attention when his photos circulated online. At that time, it was reported that Neil was joining Misters ng Filipinas. He eventually got the title Mr International Philippines.

He went on to compete in Korea in 2015, where he won the title. Upon his arrival, Neil was given a parade.

Despite his win, Neil has not neglected his duty as a non-commissioned police officer. He is part of the Philippine National Police (PNP)'s Aviation Security Group and is still assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. He models and does television gigs in between.

#gwapulis A post shared by Mariano Perez Flormata Jr. (@neil23perez) on Apr 2, 2018 at 6:24am PDT

June Macasaet (Mr Manhunt International 2012)

June Macasaet made the Philippines proud when he bagged the title of Mr Manhunt International in 2012, the first for the country. Prior to Manhunt, June was a runner-up in the Century Tuna Superbods contest also in 2012.

After his win in Manhunt, June continued modelling. He also does acting on the side. He is currently in a relationship with former Binibining Pilipinas International 2012 Nicole Schmitz, who is based in Dubai.

Reniel Villareal (Mister International Philippines 2015)

Reniel Villareal followed in the footsteps of Neil Perez who he succeeded as Mister International Philippines. Renial represented the country in the 2015 competition held in Manila.

After the competition, Ren, an overseas Filipino worker in the Middle East, signed with Jonas Gaffud's Mercator Models management.

Patong Beach #phuketthailand #patongbeachphuket A post shared by SuperRein (@rein_villareal) on Mar 29, 2018 at 9:45pm PDT

Daniel Azurin (Mr Manhunt Interntional Philippines 2017)

In 2017, Jonas Gaffud was assigned to find the country's representative to the Manhunt International. Daniel Azurin was given the task.

Daniel made it to the Top 16 and won two awards — Mr Photogenic and Ricky's Choice Award.

After Manhunt, Daniel returned to the Philippines where he models and appears on television. He is signed to Mercator Management.

