Cynthia wins the title in Egypt

Published 8:08 AM, April 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Cynthia Thomalla was crowned the new Miss Eco International 2018 during the pageant held on Friday, April 27 in Egypt (late morning, April 28, Manila time).

Indonesia was 1st-runner-up.

Cynthia is the last of the 4 beauty queens to compete under the Miss World Philippines Organization. Her victory follows the win of Teresita "Winwyn" Marquez, who became Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 and Sophiia Senoron, who the title of Miss Multinational. –Rappler.com