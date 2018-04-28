Here's what Cynthia has to say about the importance of beauty pageants

Published 9:40 AM, April 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Cynthia Thomalla made the Philippines proud on Friday, April 27 (Saturday, April 28, Manila time), when she won the title of Miss Eco International 2018 in Egypt.

During the question and answer round, Cynthia's question, which she read out loud, was: "What do you think is the most important thing that beauty pageants add to people and the world?"

Cynthia answered: "I think the most relevant thing that we beauty queens can add to the world is raising awareness. on our own causes. For example, the Miss Eco International is raising the advocacy of sustainable tourism and protecting the environment. And that is the main point of doing beauty pageants, by raising our voices to help the earth."

Cynthia's win is the 3rd one for the Miss World Philippines Organization, following the victories of Teresita "Winwyn" Marquez in Reina Hispanoamericana and Sophia Senoron in the Miss Multinational competition. – Rappler.com