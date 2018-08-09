The coronation night is scheduled on September 2 at the Mall of Asia Arena

Published 9:16 AM, August 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After a few weeks of training, the candidates for the Mr and Ms Chinatown were presented to the media on Wednesday, August 8 at the Crowne Plaza, Ortigas.

Twenty-eight young Chinoys – 14 men and 14 women – will vie for the titles, to promote the Filipino-Chinese culture. This year's competition gets bigger and bolder as they hold the competition at the Mall of Asia Arena on September 2.

Make sure to support your favorite candidates in the following activities:

August 15 - Fashion show at Robinson's Place Ermita

August 19 - Cultural Costume Competition at Resort's World Manila

August 26 - Talent Competition at Lucky Chinatown Mall Atrium

The competition was produced by Fil-Chi Media Productions and Miss Chinatown Foundation, together with this year's sponsor Tak Chun Group and the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc.

The ladies of Ms Chinatown

#1 Rachel Rialubin Tan

#2 Shiela Mae M. Tan

#3 Lara Christle Ching

#4 Chinzen Viernes

#5 Sabrina Ng

#6 Jann Caitlin N. Jao

#7 Frances Que

#8 Marie Que

#9 Judie Chang

#10 Carly Chua

#11 Patricia Ann Tan

#12 Danica Jade Yao

#13 Mikel Villamora

#14 Chrizelle Anne So

The men of Mr Chinatown

#1 Robert Tanchip

#2 Ryan Aaron Y. Balila

#3 Lance Oliver B Gan

#4 Renz Wycliff Manabat

#5 Kyle Dustin C Yeung

#6 Moises Limyuen

#7 Brian Christopher Gocheco

#8 Martin Leonard Chua

#9 Lawrence Chua

#10 Jason Dy Tan

#11 Marc Ferdinand Lee Gan

#12 Matthan Michael Yu

#13 Joel Chang

#14 Ian Tan

– Rappler.com