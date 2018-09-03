The pageant celebrates its golden year

Published 10:07 PM, September 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Pageant season is officiailly in full swing. On Monday, September 3, the 50 candidates of the Mutya ng Pilipinas were presented to the media during an event at the Ascott Hotel in Makati.

Wearing swimsuits by designer Domz Ramos, the ladies from various parts of the country and Filipino communities abroad introduced themselves and were asked questions by the press. The batch is a mixed of diverse beauties.

Since the pageant is celebrating its 50th year, new crowns were customized for the winners. The crowns were designed by Hoseki.

A commemorative book of Mutya ng Pilipinas was also launched.

Three ladies were given the Darling of the Press awards, with Mary Justine Teng of Muntinlupa emerging as the top winner. Agatha Romero of Manila was 1st runner-up, while Nina Ancheta of Pmapanga was 2nd runner-up.

This year, 4 titles are at stake to represent the country in various competitions. These are:

Mutya ng Pilipinas - Miss Asia Pacific International , who will represent the country in the upcoming competition to be held in Manila from September 14 to October 4;

, who will represent the country in the upcoming competition to be held in Manila from September 14 to October 4; Mutya ng Pilipinas - Miss Tourism International 2018 , who will represent the country in a competition to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from December 4 to 23;

, who will represent the country in a competition to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from December 4 to 23; Mutya ng Pilipinas - Miss Global Beauty Queen , who will vie for the title in May 2019;

, who will vie for the title in May 2019; Mutya ng Pilipinas - Miss Tourism Queen of the Year International, who will compete in China from November 1 to 18.

The pageant has produced a number of beauty queens who won in their respective international competitions. Leren Mae Bautista won the title of Tourism Queen of the Year International in 2015, while Jannie Alipo-on won last year as Miss Tourism International in 2017.

Coronation night is scheduled on September 16 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The candidates:

#1 Jade Skye Roberts, Australia

#2 Souarthizae Aynouzscia Violon, Cagayan de Oro

#3 Ebony Victoria Bangit, Melbourne

#4 Rein Hillary Carrascal, Legazpi City

#5 Richelle Valerie Pailden, General Santos

#6 Gezza Avila, Candelaria Quezon

#7 Harmony Matson, Florida

#8 Arianne Deseree Viardo, Bahrain

#9 Mae Kimberly De Luna, Caloocan City

#10 Marina Mercedes Mendoza, San Fernando, Pampanga

#11 Odessa Dela Cuesta, Davao City

#12 Joana Marie Martinez, Valenzuela City

#13 Anie Uson, Pangasinan

#14 Princess Mariel Palo, Agoncillo, Batangas

#15 Mina Kim, Makati City

#16 Shanon Jumaylh Tampon, Quezon City

#17 Lady Russel Panaguiton, Denmark

#18 Marseilaise Perkins, East Coast Canada

#19 Sharifa Areef Mohammad Omar Akeel, Sultan Kudarat

#20 Jessica Duhay, Arizona

#21 Nina Ancheta, Los Angeles California

#22 Jeserey Sanchez, Northern California

#23 Agatha Lei Romero, Manila

#24 Pauline Amelinckx, Bohol

#25 Bettina Reloj Dingemans, Netherlands

#26 Katrina Mae Sese, Tarlac City

#27 Allison Lorenzo, Southern California

#28 Allhia Charmaine Estores, Cavite

#29 Anna Clarice Patrimonio, Cainta, Rizal

#30 Kheshapornam Ramachandran, Iloilo

#31 Alexandra Abdon, Pasig City

#32 Hannah Bithiah Meriño, Laguna

#33 Lishairra James Portugal, Binangonan, Rizal

#34 Geri Franchesca Camargo, Meycauayan, Bulacan

#35 Teemee Miguel, San Ildefonso, Bulacan

#36 Hulda Margaret Sigurdardottir, Iceland

#37 Alexandra Michaela Bobadilla, Paranaque City

#38 Eunice Abegail Banagudos, Negros Oriental

#39 Honey Grace Cartasano, Antipolo City

#40 Patricia Kimberly Robles, Sto. Tomas, Batangas

#41 Julie Ann Gil, Lucena City

#42 Kristine Micah Malicsi, Navotas City

#43 Anne Nathalie Ruth Longakit, West Coast Canada

#44 Nikka Marie Cristina Castro, Marilao, Bulacan

#45 Erginia Vera Bautista, Cabanatuan City

#46 Julieane "Aya" Fernandez, Taguig City

#47 Maria Fe Loayon, Cebu

#48 Mary Justine Teng, Muntinlupa City

#49 Mayuko Hanawa, Japan

#50 Sabrina Binder, Germany

– Rappler.com