Meet the gentlemen vying for the chance to represent the country in the Mr World competition

Published 9:02 AM, September 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The candidates for Mr World Philippines were formally introduced to the media on Tuesday, September 4 at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre, Resorts World Manila.

Sixteen men will vie for the title to represent the country in the upcoming Mr World competition to be held in Manila this January 2019. Two other titles – Mr Supranational and Mr Eco International are at stake. Two more titles are still being fixed as of this time.

This is the first time that a search has been launched. The past Mr World Philippines representatives were previously appointed – Andrew Wolff, John Spainhour, and Sam Ajdani have all represented the country in the past. (READ: Filipino male pageant titleholders: Where are they now?)

Like its sister pageant Miss World Philippines, the gentlemen will undergo a series of activties, including the sports challenge, talent competition, multimedia competition, and fashion competition.

The Mr World Philippines 2018 coronation night takes place on September 15 at Resorts World Manila.

The candidates:

#1 Karl Louie Aragon, Zambales

#2 Denver Hernandez, Malvar, Batangas

#3 Mark Jero Bagaporo, Marinduque

#4 Robin Hanrath, Laguna

#5 Mark Comiso, Quezon

#6 Joy Jerome Evangelista, Hagonoy, Bulacan

#7 Abdullah Cheng, Valenzuela City

#8 Marco Poli, Matabungkay, Batangas

#9 Ameen Sardouk, Parañaque

#10 Ricardo de Jesus, Pampanga

#11 Wilfred Placencia, Dumaguete City

#12 Joshua Banatin, Los Baños, Laguna

#13 Miguel de Castro, Bay, Laguna

#14 JB Saliba, Olongapo City

#15 Reymart Regis, San Jose del Monte, Bulacan

#16 EmirDon Abbo, Bicol

– Rappler.com