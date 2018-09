Zara wins the inaugural pageant held in Indonesia

Published 8:23 PM, September 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Zara Carbonell was crowned Miss Tourism Worldwide 2018 on Sunday, September 9 in Indonesia.

Zara's court included Thailand (1st runner-up), South Africa (2nd runner-up), France (3rd runner-up), and Siberia (4th runner-up).

The Miss Tourism Worldwide pageant, according to its Facebook page, is about "promoting Tourism and Culture Exchange to the World."

Zara, daughter of actor Cris Villanueva, previously joined Miss World Philippines 2017, where won 2nd princess. – Rappler.com