The Miss Intercontinental pageant is scheduled in Manila on January 26, 2019

Published 7:00 AM, September 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Intercontinental 2017 Veronica Salas of Mexico is coming to the Philippines. The news was confirmed by pageant organizers in a newsletter posted on their Facebook page.

Veronica is set to arrive in the country from October 2 to 7, partly for a press conference for the Philippines' hosting of the competition, scheduled on January 26, 2019.

Veronica beat the country's representative Katarina Rodriguez, who was 1st runner-up in the competition held last January in Egypt. Katarina is now a candidate for Miss World Philippines 2018. (IN PHOTOS: Meet the 40 Miss World Philippines 2018 candidates)

The Philippines' representative to the pageant in January 2019 is Karen Gallman, who won the title last March. – Rappler.com