Sharifa Akeel is crowned Mutya ng Pilipinas Asia Pacific International 2018

Published 7:03 AM, September 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A new set of Mutya ng Pilipinas queens was crowned on Sunday, September 16 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Sharifa Akeel of Sultan Kudarat was crowned Mutya ng Pilipinas Miss Asia Pacific International. She will represent the country in the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant happening in Manila.

Julieane "Aya" Fernandez of Taguig took home the Mutya ng Pilipinas Miss Tourism International. She will vie for the title in Malaysia this December, hoping to succeed Jannie Ali-poon, who won last year.

Kesha Ramachandran of Iloilo, meanwhile, was chosen as Mutya ng Pilipinas Tourism Queen of the Year International 2018 and will go on to compete in China.

Bohol's Pauline Amelinckx will compete in the Miss Global Queen competition, to be held in China next year.

This year's pageant was special, as Mutya ng Pilipinas celebrated its 50th year. Marc Nelson and Iza Calzado hosted the competition.

The list of winners:

Mutya ng Pilipinas Asia Pacific International: Sharifa Akeel

Mutya ng Pilipinas Miss Tourism International: Aya Fernandez

Mutya ng Pilipinas Tourism Queen of the Year International: Kesha Ramachandran

Mutya ng Pilipinas Miss Global Queen: Pauline Amelinckx

Mutya ng Pilipinas Overseas Communties: Jade Roberts

1st runner-up: Mary Justine Teng

2nd runner-up: Kristine Malicsi





– Rappler.com