PH bet Sharifa Akeel wins Miss Asia Pacific International 2018
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' bet Sharifa Areef Mohammed Omar Akeel was crowned Miss Asia Pacific International 2018 held at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday, October 4.
Sharifa was crowned by Brazil's Francielly Ouriques, who won the title last year. The pageant celebrated its 50th year.
Brazil's Gabriela Palma was this year's 1st runner-up.
List of winners:
Miss Asia Pacific International 2018: Sharifa Areef Mohammed Omar Akeel, Philippines
1st runner-up: Gabriela Palma, Brazil
2nd runner-up: Melania Gonzales, Costa Rica
3rd runner-up: Misheelt Narmandakh, Mongolia
4th runner-up: Mariani Nataly Chacon Angarita, Venezuela
– Rappler.com