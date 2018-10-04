Sharifa is crowned during the pageant's 50th anniversary at the Mall of Asia Arena

Published 1:18 AM, October 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' bet Sharifa Areef Mohammed Omar Akeel was crowned Miss Asia Pacific International 2018 held at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday, October 4.

Sharifa was crowned by Brazil's Francielly Ouriques, who won the title last year. The pageant celebrated its 50th year.

Brazil's Gabriela Palma was this year's 1st runner-up.

List of winners:

Miss Asia Pacific International 2018: Sharifa Areef Mohammed Omar Akeel, Philippines

1st runner-up: Gabriela Palma, Brazil

2nd runner-up: Melania Gonzales, Costa Rica

3rd runner-up: Misheelt Narmandakh, Mongolia

4th runner-up: Mariani Nataly Chacon Angarita, Venezuela

– Rappler.com