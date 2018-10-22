China's Yu Yizhou is Miss Globe 2018

Published 9:50 AM, October 22, 2018

HONG KONG – Volleyball player Michele Gumabao finished in the top 15 of this year's Miss Globe 2018 held in Albania on Sunday, October 21 (Monday early morning, October 22 in Manila).

Aside from the top 15, Michele also bagged two awards – Miss Social Media and Miss Dream Girl of the World. ( WATCH: Michele Gumabao on volleyball training, beauty queen duties)

China's Yu Yizhou was crowned this year's winner of the competition. Her court includes Montana Farrah Seaton of Australia (1st runner-up), Perihan Koz of Turkey (2nd runner-up), Rosa Fariello of Italy (3rd runner-up), and Alba Bajrami of Albania (4th runner-up).

A few hours after the contest, Michele took to Instagram to send a message to her friends, family, and supporters.

"Going home to my country with this huge smile on my face! I've learned a lot being here for 2 weeks! Ive always known that in life there are wins and there are losses, but God knows what's best for us I trust in Him to take me further. I gave my best and I know it was good enough because I had the whole Philippines believing in me! At the end of the day, it is what it is PH - BLUE FOR PEACE I'm coming home!!! Volleyball naman ang labanan (Volleyball is the next battle)."

– Rappler.com