FULL LIST: Mr World Philippines 2018 winners
MANILA, Philippines – The 16 candidates of Mr World Philippines 2018 have reached the end of the competition, and that means the announcement of this year’s special award winners and titleholders.
The coronation night happened on Tuesday, October 23, at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Resorts World Manila.
Here are the results:
Mr World Philippines 2018: #14 JB Saliba
Mr Supranational: #8 Marco Poli
Mr Eco International Philippines: #4 Robin Hanrath
Mr Multinational: #2 Denver Hernandez
1st runner-up: #9 Ameen Sardouk
2nd runner-up: #11 Wilfred Placencia
Special awards:
- Best Skin By Cathy Valencia Advanced Skin Clinic: #14 JB Saliba
- Mr Gamboa Coffee: #8 Marco Poli
- Mr Photogenic: #4 Robin Hanrath
- Mr Bench Body: #14 JB Saliba
- Mr Bench: #2 Denver Hernandez
- Mr Blue Water Day Spa: #14 JB Saliba
- Mr Multimedia Challenge: #2 Denver Hernandez
- Mr TechnoMarine - #14 JB Saliba
- Best In Formal Wear - #8 Marco Poli
