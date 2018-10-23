Check the full list of winners here

Published 11:45 PM, October 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The 16 candidates of Mr World Philippines 2018 have reached the end of the competition, and that means the announcement of this year’s special award winners and titleholders.

The coronation night happened on Tuesday, October 23, at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Resorts World Manila.

Here are the results:

Mr World Philippines 2018: #14 JB Saliba

Mr Supranational: #8 Marco Poli

Mr Eco International Philippines: #4 Robin Hanrath

Mr Multinational: #2 Denver Hernandez

1st runner-up: #9 Ameen Sardouk

2nd runner-up: #11 Wilfred Placencia

Special awards:

Best Skin By Cathy Valencia Advanced Skin Clinic: #14 JB Saliba

#14 JB Saliba Mr Gamboa Coffee: #8 Marco Poli

#8 Marco Poli Mr Photogenic: #4 Robin Hanrath

#4 Robin Hanrath Mr Bench Body: #14 JB Saliba

#14 JB Saliba Mr Bench: #2 Denver Hernandez

#2 Denver Hernandez Mr Blue Water Day Spa: #14 JB Saliba

#14 JB Saliba Mr Multimedia Challenge: #2 Denver Hernandez

#2 Denver Hernandez Mr TechnoMarine - #14 JB Saliba

#14 JB Saliba Best In Formal Wear - #8 Marco Poli

– Rappler.com