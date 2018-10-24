JB Saliba will be representing the Philippines during the Mr World 2018 pageant in Manila

Published 5:52 PM, October 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — Candidate #14 JB Saliba from Olangapo City is Mr World Philippines 2018. The competition night happened on Wednesday, October 23, at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Resorts World Manila.

Aside from winning the grand title, fan-favorite JB Salida also took home a handful of special awards that night, including Best Skin By Cathy Valencia Advanced Skin Clinic, Mr Blue Water Day Spa, Mr TechnoMarine, and Mr Bench Body.

An actor and model, JB Saliba has a Sports Science degree from the University of the Philippines Diliman.

He was also a member of the UP Mens' Baseball Team.

If that wasn't enough, JB Saliba was also a contestant on The Amazing Race Philippines Season 2.

The 25-year-old stays fit and active doing other sports like wakeboarding and golf.



It's safe to say JB loves dogs, too.

JB will also be part of the upcoming film, Because I Love You, starring David Licauco, Martin del Rosario, and Shaira Diaz.

He also took to social media to thank everyone for their support.

JB Saliba impressed judges with his answer during the evening's Q&A segment:

Q: What can be done to stop young men and women from being recruited to undertake acts of terrorism?

A: Well, first of all, it's going to be proper education and guidance. Personally, for me, as a Sports Science student, I think I can help through sports. Sports can actually teach kids teamwork, discipline, and give them purpose. So, with this, keeping them busy and having fun will actually lead them to a better path. Thank you.

JB Saliba will be representing the country at next year's Mr World International 2019 in Manila. The pageant takes place in March 2019. — Rappler.com