IN PHOTOS: Mr World Philippines 2018 Competition Night highlights
Published 3:52 PM, October 25, 2018
Updated 3:52 PM, October 25, 2018
JOB WELL DONE TO ALL 16 CANDIDATES. Mr World Philippines 2018 came to its end on Tuesday, October 24. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines — On Tuesday, October 23, at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Resorts World Manila, 16 candidates gathered for the last time to wrap up Mr World Philippines 2018.
The competition night comprised of an opening dance number, the swimsuit segment, the formal wear segment, Q&A portion, and the awarding.
Check out the evening’s highlights here:
HIGH ENERGY TO START THE NIGHT. The program began with all 16 candidates performing a lively dance number. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
THE HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED SWIMSUIT SEGMENT. For the candidates, this segment is an opportunity for them to proudly show what they work hard for. Photo by Rob Reyes/ Rappler
16 DAPPER GENTLEMEN. For the formalwear segment, all candidates were dressed to the nines and looking their sharpest. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
HOSTS FOR THE NIGHT. Miss World PH 2017 Laura Lehmann and RJ Ledesma helped bring the evening to life. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
THE SET OF WINNERS. Congrats to all the Mr World Philippines 2018 titleholders! Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
— Rappler.com