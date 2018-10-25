'I hope that I have shown courage, strength, and the essence of rising from every stumble in life,' she says

Published 12:51 PM, October 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Eva Patalinjug, Bb Pilipinas Grand International 2018, may have slipped – literally – during the preliminaries for the Miss Grand International 2018 pageant but she surely didn't let this get to her.

"'Our greatest glory in life is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.' Tonight, my heart is filled with joy knowing that my entire country stood up with me when I fell at the [Miss Grand International] stage," said Eva in an Instagram post on Wednesday, October 24.

"I hope that I have shown courage, strength, and the essence of rising from every stumble in life," she added.

Eva herself posted footage of her on-stage mishap.

Eva, a registered nurse, will compete on Thursday, October 25, in Myanmar. (READ: 5 fun facts: Meet Bb Pilipinas Grand International 2018 Eva Psychee Patalinjug) – Rappler.com