Paraguay's Clara Sosa is Miss Grand International 2018

Published 12:04 AM, October 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' bet Eva Patalinjug ended her journey in the Miss Grand International 2018 pageant held on Thursday, October 25 in Myanmar.

Paraguay's Clara Sosa was crowned as the new winner, suceeding Maria Jose Lora of Peru. Sosa briefly fainted after her name was announced as the winner. She quickly recovered thanks to the people around her.

Here is the list of winners:

Miss Grand International 2018 - Clara Sosa, Paraguay

1st runner-up - Meenakshi Chaudhary, India

2nd runner-up - Nadia Purwoko, Indonesia

3rd runner-up - Nadia Colon Rivera, Puerto Rico

4th runner-up- Haruka Oda, Japan

– Rappler.com