Journey ends for Eva Patalinjug in Miss Grand International 2018
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' bet Eva Patalinjug ended her journey in the Miss Grand International 2018 pageant held on Thursday, October 25 in Myanmar.
Paraguay's Clara Sosa was crowned as the new winner, suceeding Maria Jose Lora of Peru. Sosa briefly fainted after her name was announced as the winner. She quickly recovered thanks to the people around her.
Here is the list of winners:
Miss Grand International 2018 - Clara Sosa, Paraguay
1st runner-up - Meenakshi Chaudhary, India
2nd runner-up - Nadia Purwoko, Indonesia
3rd runner-up - Nadia Colon Rivera, Puerto Rico
4th runner-up- Haruka Oda, Japan
– Rappler.com