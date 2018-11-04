Venezuela is Reina Hispanoamericana 2018

Published 12:05 PM, November 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Alyssa Muhlach Alvarez ended her journey at the Reina Hispanoamericana 2018 on Saturday, November 3 (Sunday, November 4, Manila time) in Bolivia, after failing to enter the Top 10.

Nariman Battikha of Venezuela was crowned as Reina Hispanoamericana 2018, succeeding the Philippines' Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez.

Alyssa, daughter of actress Almira Muhlach and basketball player Bong Alvarez, won the tite of Reina Hispano Filipinas in October 2018 to represent the country in the international competition. – Rappler.com