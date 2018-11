Venezuela is Miss International 2018

Published 6:04 PM, November 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The country's bet Ahtisa Manalo won 1st runner-up in this year's Miss International pageant held in Japan on Friday, November 9.

Mariem Claret Velazco Garcia of Venezuela was declared this year's Miss International winner, succeeding Indonesia's Kevin Liliana.

This is the 8th crown for Venezuela in the pageant. –Rappler.com