FULL LIST: Winners, Miss International 2018
MANILA, Philippines – The Miss International 2018 coronation night was held at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan on November 9, ending with a new batch of beauty queens being declared winners.
Mariem Claret Velazco Garcia from Venezuela was crowned Miss International 2018, receiving her crown from previous titleholder Kevin Lilliana of Indonesia.
The other winners include:
- 1st runner-up – Ahtisa Manalo, Philippines
- 2nd runner-up – Reabetswe Sechoaro, South Africa
- 3rd runner-up – Bianca Tirsin, Romania
- 4th runner-up – Anabella Castro, Colombia
– Rappler.com