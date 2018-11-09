Congratulations to the new batch of beauty queens!

Published 6:07 PM, November 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss International 2018 coronation night was held at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan on November 9, ending with a new batch of beauty queens being declared winners.

Mariem Claret Velazco Garcia from Venezuela was crowned Miss International 2018, receiving her crown from previous titleholder Kevin Lilliana of Indonesia.

The other winners include:

1st runner-up – Ahtisa Manalo, Philippines

2nd runner-up – Reabetswe Sechoaro, South Africa

3rd runner-up – Bianca Tirsin, Romania

4th runner-up – Anabella Castro, Colombia

– Rappler.com