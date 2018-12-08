Puerto Rico wins Miss Supranational 2018

Published 9:09 AM, December 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' bet Jehza Huelar ended her journey at the Miss Supranational 2018 in Kyrnica-Zdroj, Poland on Saturday, December 8, finishing in the top 10.

Puerto Rico's Valeria Vazquez was crowned as the new Miss Supranational, succeeding South Korea's Jenny Kim. Her court includes:

1st runner-up Katrina Dimaraan, USA,

2nd runner-up Magdalena Bieńkowska, Poland

3rd runner-up Wilda Octaviana Situngkir, Indonesia

4th runner-up Diana Romero of Mexico

On Instagram, Jehza shared a photo of her holdng the Philippine flag with the caption: "Philippines, mahal na mahal ko po kayo." (Philippines I love you all.)

The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Incorporated congratulated Jehza for her finish in the competition.

"Congratulations Jehza! Your top 10 finish is truly remarkable," it said.

Jehza, 24, competed in Bb Pilipinas 3 times before earning the title of Miss Supranational Philippines this year. – Rappler.com