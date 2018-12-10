No zipper? No problem

Published 10:38 AM, December 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jehza Huelar ended her Miss Supranational 2018 assignment in Poland on Saturday, December 8 with a Top 10 finish. But unknown to many, Jehza had to walk onstage with an altered – really altered – gown.

On her Instagram stories after the contest, Jehza posted the broken zipper of the back of her gown by designer Kannah Besino-Simbulan. It was fastened with safety pins.

"So this just happened just after announcing the Top 10," she captioned the photo.

Despite the problem, Jehza came out and walked onstage during the competition.

The zipper issue was one of the many challenges she faced while in Poland. Early in the competition, she had to wait for her luggage to arrive after it was mistakenly sent to London.

Puerto Rico's Valeria Vazquez was crowned as the new Miss Supranational, succeeding South Korea's Jenny Kim. – Rappler.com