How PH's Jehza Huelar made a damaged gown work during Miss Supranational 2018
MANILA, Philippines – Jehza Huelar ended her Miss Supranational 2018 assignment in Poland on Saturday, December 8 with a Top 10 finish. But unknown to many, Jehza had to walk onstage with an altered – really altered – gown.
On her Instagram stories after the contest, Jehza posted the broken zipper of the back of her gown by designer Kannah Besino-Simbulan. It was fastened with safety pins.
"So this just happened just after announcing the Top 10," she captioned the photo.
Despite the problem, Jehza came out and walked onstage during the competition.
The zipper issue was one of the many challenges she faced while in Poland. Early in the competition, she had to wait for her luggage to arrive after it was mistakenly sent to London.
To set everything straight... yes, my 6 luggage were mistakenly left by an airline in London. (I took 3 flights from PH: PH to London, London to Warsaw, Warsaw to Krakow for almost 2 days). What I only got in my hand bag is a sweater, pants, 1 pair of undies, a jacket, my make up kit and all my documents including passport, etc. BUT NOW ALMOST ALL MY LUGGAGE ARE HERE WITH ME (still missing one more). In my first 2 days in Poland, I humbly asked the girls of @misssupranational to lend me some clothes I can wear in our activities. Thankfully, everybody was so helpful I got to borrow clothes from them... mentioning @minhtu_nguyen she lent me her gown during our official sashing ceremony last night. To @andre.sleigh , Dorota, Kasia of @misssupranational organizers, big thank you for all your effort in getting my luggage all the way from London... Nonetheless, I stayed positive and determined amidst difficulty and doubt... I learned that we should not worry much for God will not leave us with an empty hand @wil_leohn texted me this before I left Philippines... now I’m sharing it to the #SupraNation "Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him." James 1:12 NIV #MissSupranational #MissSupranational2018 #SupraShow #SupraJourneyToTheCrown Update: I got my missing luggage! (5:27pm, Poland Time)
Puerto Rico's Valeria Vazquez was crowned as the new Miss Supranational, succeeding South Korea's Jenny Kim. – Rappler.com