Published 9:48 AM, December 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2018 Karen Gallman's video for the Miss Intercontinental 2018 competition is now online. In her video, the Filipino-Australian beauty from Bohol talks about her love for traveling.

"For me, traveling gives you that exposure to different ways of life, diverse cultures and history," she said. "And that only enhance one's knowledge of the world. And I think that's very important because you get inspired."

The video documents her travels around Europe and parts of the Philippines. She also talked about getting inspired by the charity work she has done and as one of the country's peace ambassadors.

She also narrated the country's history and how Filipinos became fighters.

"Our nation has gone through many stages from being colonized by the Spanish for almost 400 years and afterwards, the Americans and Japanese for a shorter period of time.

"So we really are a true fighters when it comes to adaptation and change."

Karen is set to compete in the Miss Intercontinental pageant scheduled from January 8-27 2019 in Manila at the Mall of Asia Arena. Veronica Salas of Mexico will crown her successor. – Rappler.com