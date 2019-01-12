More than 80 candidates, including the Philippines' Karen Gallman, are competing for the crown in Manila

Published 9:24 AM, January 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The candidates of the Miss Intercontinental 2018 competition introduced themselves to the media, on Thursday, January 10.

The Miss Intercontinental Japan organization brought the pageant to Manila as Japan is currently busy preparing for the 2020 Olympics.

More than 80 candidates, including the Philippines' Karen Gallman, will vie for the title, currently held by Veronica Salas of Mexico.

Karen, a 26-year-old Filipino-Australian won two special awards – Darling of the Press and Standout Beauty – during the presentation held at the Sofitel Hotel, Manila.

The ladies will compete in various pre-pageant events including the long gown and swimsuit competitiona. They will also wear Filipiniana made by the top Filipino designers.

Finals night will be on January 26 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Africa

Egypt

Ethiopia

Kenya

Seychelles

South Africa

North and Central America continent

Antigua and Barbuda

Canada

Costa Rica

Cuba

Dominican Republic

Guatemala

Jamaica

Panama

USA

Latin America

Argentina

Colombia

Ecuador

Paraguay

Asia and Oceania

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Kazakhstan

Korea

Laos

Malaysia

Maldives

Mongolia

Myanmar

New Zealand

Philippines

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Belarus

Crimea

Czech Republic

England

Estonia

Finland

France

Georgia

Greece

Hungary

Italy

Lithuania

Malta

Moldova

Monaco

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Scotland

Slovak Republic

Sweden

Wales

Ukraine

– Rappler.com