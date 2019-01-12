IN PHOTOS: Candidates of Miss Intercontinental 2018 beauty pageant
MANILA, Philippines – The candidates of the Miss Intercontinental 2018 competition introduced themselves to the media, on Thursday, January 10.
The Miss Intercontinental Japan organization brought the pageant to Manila as Japan is currently busy preparing for the 2020 Olympics.
More than 80 candidates, including the Philippines' Karen Gallman, will vie for the title, currently held by Veronica Salas of Mexico.
Karen, a 26-year-old Filipino-Australian won two special awards – Darling of the Press and Standout Beauty – during the presentation held at the Sofitel Hotel, Manila.
The ladies will compete in various pre-pageant events including the long gown and swimsuit competitiona. They will also wear Filipiniana made by the top Filipino designers.
Finals night will be on January 26 at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Africa
Egypt
Ethiopia
Kenya
Seychelles
South Africa
North and Central America continent
Antigua and Barbuda
Canada
Costa Rica
Cuba
Dominican Republic
Guatemala
Jamaica
Panama
USA
Latin America
Argentina
Colombia
Ecuador
Paraguay
Asia and Oceania
Australia
China
India
Indonesia
Japan
Kazakhstan
Korea
Laos
Malaysia
Maldives
Mongolia
Myanmar
New Zealand
Philippines
Sri Lanka
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Belarus
Crimea
Czech Republic
England
Estonia
Finland
France
Georgia
Greece
Hungary
Italy
Lithuania
Malta
Moldova
Monaco
Netherlands
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Russia
Scotland
Slovak Republic
Sweden
Wales
Ukraine
– Rappler.com