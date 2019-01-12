Karen wins two special awards during the media presentation at Sofitel Manila

Published 10:34 PM, January 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2018 Karen Gallman aims to win the elusive Miss Intercontinental crown for the country, as she and more than 80 candidates compete in the pageant happening in Manila.

In an interview with reporters on Thursday, January 10, Karen said she hopes to win the crown and give the country a New Year's gift. (IN PHOTOS: Candidates of Miss Intercontinental 2018 beauty pageant)

"It feels good. I'm really excited that it's my time, because I also had to wait for a long time. So I'm just really pumped and hopefully, I'll give [the Philippines] a New Year crown I guess, a good start to the New Year," she said in mix of English and Filipino.

Karen said Catriona Gray's Miss Universe win inspires her to do her best in the competition.

"She does so well. From Miss World and now Miss Universe, and she's someone to really look up to because she's been very dedicated and focused, and look at her now, well deserved," Karen said.

The Filipino-Australian candidate also said that she has been preparing for this competition, although she does not post everything on social media.

"I don't post everything online. People don't know that I really prepared for this. It's very good that you go to a competition and you never know what to expect. At least you're prepared," she said in a mix of English and Filipino.

During Thursday's presentation held at the Sofitel Hotel, Manila, Karen won two special awards: Darling of the Press, and Standout Beauty.

No Filipino has won the Miss Intercontinental title yet. The country's closest wins were in 2015 and 2017, when Christi McGarry and Katarina Rodriguez both won 1st runner-up, respectively

Finals night will be on January 26 at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com