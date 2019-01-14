Here are a few things about the new titleholder from the Philippines

Published 9:44 AM, January 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Following the win of Catriona Gray in Miss Universe, the Philippines opened the New Year with even more good news last week, with Francesca Taruc winning the Miss Tourism World Intercontinental pageant in Nanjing, China last January 8.

Prior to winning the title, Francesca, who is from Pampanga, held the title of Miss Freedom of the World Philippines 2018. Let's get to know more about Francesca with these 5 following facts:

1. She is a descendant of a Hukbalahap leader. According to a report from GMA News, Francesca is the grandfaughter of Luis Taruc, a leader of the Hukbong Bayan Laban sa mga Hapon (Hukbalahap), which fought during World War II.

2. Francesca is into vlogging. Francesca is also a video blogger and has posted some of her videos on YouTube, including a makeup tutorial.

3. She finished her studies even before competing in pageants. In an Instagram post, Francesca shared how she finally finished school and fulfill her dream to be a beauty queen. She also said that when she was made to choose, her late father reminded her to finish her studies.

"KORONA O DIPLOMA? Dahil meron akong international pageant pero kasabay siya ng pagaaral ko. Inadvice sakin ng dad ko, "DIPLOMA MUNA ANAK" Sinundan ko siya, araw ng laban ko Oct 21-28.

(Crown or diploma? I had an international pageant and was also studying at the same time, and my dad told me 'get a diploma first.' I followed his advice and my pageant was from October 21 to 28.)



"At sumakabilang buhay ang daddy ko ng Oct 23, buti nalang sinundan ko siya na wag muna ako lumaban sa international, kung nasa ibang bansa ako ng araw na yun, hindi ko maabutan ang tatay ko. Daddy, sana proud na proud ka sakin. Alam ko andiyan kalang at gumagabay. Alam ko pinagmamalaki mo ako diyan sa Heaven!"

(My dad passed away on October 23. It's a good thing that I followed his advice not to enter an international pageant first because I would be in a different country that day. I would not have been able to say goodbye. Daddy, I hope you're proud of me. I know you're watching over me. I know you're proud of me there from heaven.)

4. She's competed in other pageants. Before doing Miss Tourism World Intercontinental and Miss Freedom of the World Philippines, she already competed in 2017 when she won Mutya ng Angeles Youth Ambassadress.

5. She won a special award during the preliminary competition. Aside from winning the main title, Francesca also took home a special award – she was given the Best Body prize.

Congratulations Francesca and enjoy your reign! – Rappler.com