Karen's outfit is inspired by the Moriones festival and sarimanok

Published 9:41 PM, January 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The national costume competition for the Miss Intercontinental 2018 pageant was held on Saturday, January 19, at Okada Manila, where candidates showed off their colorful outfits.

Philippine representative Karen Gallman wore a national costume by Patrick Isorena. On Instagram, Patrick shared the inspiration behind Karen's Moriones inspired costume.

" [The] NATIONAL COSTUME is inpired by the Moryonan also known as the 'MORIONES FESTIVAL'. It is a colorful festival celebrated on the island of Marinduque in the Philippines during the holy week.



"The 'Moriones' are men and women in costumes and masks replicating the garb of biblical Roman soldiers as interpreted by local folks



"This festival also inspired the creation of other festivals in the Philippines where cultural practices or folk history is turned into street festivals.



"The Mythical bird 'SARIMANOK' was also added to the whole ensemble making it more dramatic."

View this post on Instagram ITS MORE FUN IN THE PHILIPPINES KAREN GALLMAN Miss Intercontinental Philippines 2018 NATIONAL COSTUME is inpired by the Moryonan also known as the 'MORIONES FESTIVAL'. It is a colorful festival celebrated on the island of Marinduque in the Philippines during the holy week. The "Moriones" are men and women in costumes and masks replicating the garb of biblical Roman soldiers as interpreted by local folks This festival also inspired the creation of other festivals in the Philippines where cultural practices or folk history is turned into street festivals. The Mythical bird 'SARIMANOK' was also added to the whole ensemble making it more dramaticDesigner : Patrick Isorena Photographer : Ahleks Fusilero Make Up: Inyaki Yuson Hair : Ryan C. Sy Shoes : Jojo Bragais #STARRCREATIONS A post shared by patrick starr isorena (@mypatrickstarr) on Jan 19, 2019 at 3:36am PST

Photographer Ahleks Fusilero, who did the photo shoot with Karen also shared two more pictures of the Filipino-Australian beauty wearing the costume. Her heels were designed by shoemaker Jojo Bragais.

View this post on Instagram Miss Intercontinental Philippines National Costume Photography: Ahleks Fusilero National Costume: Patrick Isorena Make Up: Inyaki Yuson Hair: Ryan Sy Heels: Bragais Model: Karen Gallman Special thanks to Patrick Isorena and Tito Rodin Flores . . . . #ahleksfusilerophotography #missintercontinental #missintercontinentalphilippines #pageant #beautypageant #femalemodel #model #beautyqueen #fashion #fashionphotography #portrait #philippines #karengallman #nationalcostume A post shared by Ahleks Fusilero (@ahleks4u) on Jan 19, 2019 at 3:39am PST

View this post on Instagram Miss Intercontinental Philippines National Costume Photography: Ahleks Fusilero National Costume: Patrick Isorena Make Up: Inyaki Yuson Hair: Ryan Sy Heels: Bragais Model: Karen Gallman Special thanks to Patrick Isorena and Tito Rodin Flores . . . . #ahleksfusilerophotography #missintercontinental #missintercontinentalphilippines #pageant #beautypageant #femalemodel #model #beautyqueen #fashion #fashionphotography #portrait #philippines #karengallman #nationalcostume A post shared by Ahleks Fusilero (@ahleks4u) on Jan 19, 2019 at 3:40am PST

Here are more photos Karen shared in her Instagram stories of the behind the scenes of the national costume competition.

Peru's Lucia Arellano won the Best in National Costume during the event.

The Miss Intercontinental pageant is scheduled on January 26 at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com