Miss USA is Miss Multinational 2018

Published 9:14 AM, January 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' representative Kimi Mugford finished as part of the top 5 in the Miss Multinational 2018 pageant held in New Delhi, India on Monday, January 21.

Aside from finishing in the top 5, Kimi won the Sports Challenge of the competition.

USA's Daniela Nieto was crowned as the new winner, succeeding the Philippines' Sophia Senoron. First runner-up was Tania Mauricio from Mexico, while Nihed Markia of Algeria was second runner-up.

The Miss World Philippines organization congratulated Kimi for representing the country.

Kimi is the third Philippine representative under the Miss World Philippines organization to represent the country in an international pageant from the 2018 batch of title holders.

Both Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez and Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2018 Alyssa Muhlach ended their competitions in 2018 unplaced. – Rappler.com