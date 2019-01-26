Karen beats 80 plus candidates for the title

MANILA, Philippines – Philippines' Karen Gallman was crowned Miss Intercontinental 2018 a little past midnight on Sunday, January 27 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Karen was crowned by outgoing titleholder Veronica Salas of Mexico.

Adriana Moya Alvarado from Costa Rica was 1st runner-up while Laura Longauerova of Slovak Republic was 2nd runner-up.

Singer and TV host Billy Crawford served as the host.

Manila played host to the competition for the first time. – Rappler.com