Published 9:39 AM, January 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A little past midnight Sunday, January 27, the Philippines' representative Karen Gallman was crowned Miss Intercontinental 2018 at the Mall of Asia Arena, succeeding Veronica Salas of Mexico.

Karen is the last from the Binibining Pilipinas 2018 queens to compete in an international pageant. With her win in the competition, the Philippines now has two 2018 crowns, following the win of Catriona Gray last December 17. (READ: Karen Gallman hopes to win Miss Intercontinental crown for PH)

But who is Karen Juanita Gallman? Let's get to know her more.

1. First Miss Intercontinental crown for the Philippines. After a 2nd runner-up finish in 2014 and two 1st runner-up positions in 2015 and 2017, Karen finally bagged the Miss Intercontinental title for the country, making it the first for the Philippines and for Binibining Pilipinas since acquiring the franchise.

2. Her Filipino and Australian heritage. Like Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Karen was born to a Filipino mother and Australian father. She counts the Philippines, particularly Bohol and Brisbane, as her two homes.

3. She can speak Bisaya. Karen may have an Australian accent when she speaks, but she can also speak Filipino and Bisaya. Her childhood was spent in Bohol before she moved abroad to attend finishing school.

4. Karen has traveled to many parts of the world. Karen is among the lucky few who can say they're traveled around the world. In her video for the pageant, she said: "For me, traveling gives you that exposure to different ways of life, diverse cultures and history," she said. "And that only enhance one's knowledge of the world. And I think that's very important because you get inspired."

5. Kendall Jenner doppelgänger. Considered by many to have one of the most beautiful faces among the 2018 Bb Pilipinas queens, Karen has often been compared to model Kendall Jenner. These two can definitely be mistaken for twins!

Congratulations Karen! Here's to a fruitful reign as the new Miss Intercontinental. – Rappler.com