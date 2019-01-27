Check out the highlights from the 47th edition of the pageant

Published 12:29 PM, January 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The 47th Miss Intercontinental pageant concluded early Sunday, January 27 with the Philippines' bet Karen Gallman winning the title. She is the first Filipina in the pageant's 47 years to do so.

The Filipino-Australian beauty from Bohol competed with more than 83 ladies as they walked onstage in national costume, swimsuit, and evening gown, and answered the final question.

But there were cringy moments along the way – some candidates almost slipped on stage but managed to control their composure. Confusion also arose during the announcement of a special award.

– Rappler.com