IN PHOTOS: Miss Intercontinental 2018
Check out the highlights from the 47th edition of the pageant
Published 12:29 PM, January 27, 2019
Updated 12:29 PM, January 27, 2019
LONG LAST. Karen Gallman makes history as the first Filipino to win the Miss Intercontinental crown. All photos by Rob Reyes/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – The 47th Miss Intercontinental pageant concluded early Sunday, January 27 with the Philippines' bet Karen Gallman winning the title. She is the first Filipina in the pageant's 47 years to do so.
The Filipino-Australian beauty from Bohol competed with more than 83 ladies as they walked onstage in national costume, swimsuit, and evening gown, and answered the final question.
But there were cringy moments along the way – some candidates almost slipped on stage but managed to control their composure. Confusion also arose during the announcement of a special award.
HOSTS. Billy Crawford, Sarah Ndanu and Kimi Miyamae hosted the finals night.
TOP 20. Karen Gallman moves to the Top 20 of the competition.
POWER OF BEAUTY. The candidates in their swimsuits.
TOP 6. The final 6 before the Q and A.
VIETNAM'S MOMENT. Vietnam's overlook channels Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.
Q AND A. Karen Gallman answers the questions how do you define success.
FINAL LOOK. The ladies get a one final look onstage.
FINAL WALK. Miss Intercontinental 2017 Veronica Salas walks for the last time as queen.
HISTORY. After 47 years, The Philippines gets the Intercontinental crown thanks to Karen Gallman.
BEAUTIFUL FROM ALL CONTINENTS. Karen is also the queen of Asia and Oceania.
FOR THE PHILIPPINES. Karen's win gives Bb Pilipinas two crowns for the 2018 batch.
– Rappler.com