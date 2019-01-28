'This crown is not just for me, it's for all of you, and a representation of what we can achieve as a nation,' says Miss Intercontinental 2018 Karen Gallman

Published 3:07 PM, January 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Two days after winning the first Miss Intercontinental title for the Philippines, newly-crowned beauty queen Karen Gallman took to Instagram to share a message for her fans and mentors. (IN PHOTOS: Miss Intercontinental 2018)

"We did it, Philippines! I'm so proud to bring our nation its first Intercontinental crown. The overwhelming support from you all has been amazing and I can't thank you all enough [or] have done it without you," she said on Monday, January 28.

"This crown is not just for me, it's for all of you, and a representation of what we can achieve as a nation. Keep pushing to be the best version of yourself by always looking up to God and being thankful for everything."

She also mentioned the team led by Rodgil Flores, Binibining Pilipinas, fashion designers Patricia Santos and Ben Leguiab IV, and her glam team.

"You guys are incredible and words can't express my gratitude. Thank you also to everyone who has helped me on this journey, maraming, maraming salamat po (thank you very much)!"

The Filipino-Australian beauty queen's win ended the Philippines' bridesmaid finish in Miss Intercontinental. Kris Janson was named 2nd runner-up in 2014, while Christi McGarry and Katarina Rodriguez placed 1st runner-up in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

The competition, which is on its 47th year, was held in Manila last January 26. It was sponsored by the Miss Intercontinental Japan organization. – Rappler.com