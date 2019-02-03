The first Filipino Miss Intercontinental titleholder drops by Rappler

Published 1:00 PM, February 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Karen Gallman formally rounded out a year of competitions for the Binibining Pilipinas 2018 queens by winning the country's first Miss Intercontinental title on January 26 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Karen's win ended the country's bridesmaid stint in the competition and continues to show that the Philippines is a power house in the field of beauty pageants. (READ: Karen Gallman dedicates Miss Intercontinental win to Filipino fans)

Karen is also vocal about her advocacies – particularly education for children in rural areas, among others. (Who is Karen Gallman, Miss Intercontinental 2018?)

Now with her title as Miss Intercontinental, what's next for Karen?

Bookmark this page or head on over the Rappler Entertainment's Facebook page to catch Karen when she drops by for a chat on Monday, February 4. – Rappler.com