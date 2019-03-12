Maureen talks about some of the preparations she's done for the pageant

Published 6:00 PM, March 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Eco International Philippines 2018-2019 representative Maureen Montagne, is planning to finish the pageant season with a bang by winning Miss Eco International 2019 at the Almasa Capital Theatre in Cairo, Egypt. If Maureen is successful in her bid, the Philippines would become the first country to achieve a back to back victory in the pageant’s 5 year history.

Currently, the reigning Miss Eco International 2018, Cynthia Thomalla, is already in Egypt to be part of the activities. Last year, she became the Philippines’ first ever winner of this beauty pageant with an impressive victory.

Maureen is a pageant veteran who has competed in numerous contests. This is her first time to compete internationally. With Maureen’s stunning beauty, amazing body, and charming personality, there is no doubt that she will be a front-runner despite the pressures of a back-to-back victory.

Maureen is blessed with genes that scream "beauty queen." But it’s her desire to clean up the Philippines and promote environmental awareness that makes her much more than a pretty face.

She says, “This year I have been focusing on cleaning up the Philippines, specifically our water sources. I’m proud of our efforts with rebuilding Boracay and I have been involved with the Manila Bay Project and have been working on other local projects as well.”

Maureen admits that the mental challenge of being the last of her MWP sisters to compete was difficult. But constantly reminding herself of the purpose of why she wants to win pushes her to keep preparing as best as she could.

Maureen says, “I have been focusing on preparing my mind, body and soul for this pageant. I think it’s important to be mentally ready for long competitions so I have been practicing my Q&A with friends and researching on Egypt so I can really embrace the culture. For my fitness, I have been doing my normal workout routines that consist of light cardio and yoga. I’ve also been asking my sister queens for advice which has helped a lot!”

As with many pageants, the eyes will be heavily focused on MIss Philippines. Maureen will give the Filipinos lots to cheer about and is excited to show off her looks during the competition.

“For my evening gown, I will be wearing a fabulous red gown by Benj Leguiab. We designed it for this competition so I can’t wait to wear it on stage. It’s a little more sexy than what I normally wear so I’m excited to try out this new style. I will also be wearing Edwin Uy gowns for all my events. Tito Edwin makes the most beautiful gowns that will surely make me stand out. My stylist for this competition has been the amazing Justine Aliman. As for hair and make-up, I usually do my own.”

Miss World Philippines National Director, Arnold Vegafria, is very positive about another victory.

“We all know how much pressure she faces in trying to surpass the achievements of her predecessor, Cynthia Thomalla. But we must also remember that this isn’t only about glitz and glam. Just as crucial is the candidate’s environmental advocacies, and I believe that Maureen has come prepared to win the battle.”

Her MWP sisters were all present to wish her good luck at the presscon. It’s the first time for all four queens to be together in a while because they have been busy with their international competitions.

Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2018 Alyssa Muhlach Alvarez and Miss Multinational Philippines 2018 Kimi Mugford all gave touching messages of support to Maureen.

“My sister queens have been very supportive and have given me great advice. At the end of the day, we all lnow that if the crown is yours, then its yours; so they have just been telling positive things and have really stressed that the important thing is to just have fun.”

Social media will surely play a big role in Maureen’s journey. “The best way to support me in this competition is to like, comment, and share my Eco Tourism video on the MIss Eco International Facebook page. The more engagement a contestant has the better.”

Here’s to hoping for a another win for the Philippines on March 29, 2019 to witness another historic pageant achievement for the country. – Rappler.com



Voltaire has 10 years experience in the fashion industry. He previously worked with a luxury clothing and accessories brand in Los Angeles, CA. He graduated magna cum laude from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, major in Fashion Design. He also holds a BS in Applied Economics and BS in Marketing from DLSU. He is now doing real estate but finds ample spare time to pursue his passions.