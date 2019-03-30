Peru's Suheyn Cipriani is Miss Eco International 2019

Published 9:41 AM, March 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' representative Maureen Montagne placed 1st runner-up in the Miss Eco International 2019 pageant held in Egypt on Friday, March 29 (early morning Saturday, March 30, in Manila).

Peru's Suheyn Cipriani was crowned as the new winner, succeeding Cynthia Thomalla of the Philippines.

Other winners were from USA (2nd runner-up), Ukraine (3rd runner-up), and Malaysia (4th runner-up).

Maureen is the last delegate under the Miss World Philippines 2018 queens to compete. Her placement is the highest following the top 5 placement of Kimi Mugford at the Miss Multinational competition in India last January. – Rappler.com