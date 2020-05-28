MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has helped raise P2.3 million to feed over 6,000 families in Smokey Mountain in Tondo who have become even more vulnerable during the coronavirus crisis.

The funds were raised through Young Focus Philippines, a non-profit organization that supports impoverished children in Tondo, Manila. Catriona has been working with Young Focus for years, and helped them launch their "No Work, No Rice" campaign.

In a video posted on her Instagram on May 26, Catriona shared clips of rice being distributed to families in the Smokey Mountain area. She also said that aside from rice, they've been distributing other supplies to the families every 10 days.

"This aid has become incredibly helpful in allowing families to stay safe in this time of no work or income, and Young Focus is working to continue to provide for these families through to the end of community quarantine," she said.

Catriona also talked about the fire that razed Barangay 105 in Tondo on April 18.

"Upon hearing the news, I felt a sense of hopelessness. With the restrictions and staying at home, what can I possibly do to help?" she said. She then thanked several people and brands who donated goods to help the victims of the fire, including celebrity doctor Vicky Belo, actress Kim Chiu, Creamsilk, Cynthia and Air Jimenez, comedian Pooh, and her management Cornerstone Entertainment.

"I know in times like these, many of us don't have much but even the smallest amount makes a difference and your generosity so far has made such an amazing difference and I hope you continue to help us to make even more of a difference in the lives of these Filipino families," she said.

She ended the video by thanking those who have given their support from all around the world. – Rappler.com