Catriona, former Miss World Philippines 2016 submits her application form at the Araneta Center

Published 5:03 PM, January 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Following the submissions of names such as Michele Gumabao, Vickie Rushton, and Eva Patalinjug over the weekend, former Miss World Philippines 2016 Catriona Gray is the latest beauty to submit her application form for this year Binibining Pilipinas 2018 pageant.

In photos posted by pageant blogger Norman Tinio, Catriona was spotted holding a boquet of flowers and her application form for the pageant.

On her Instagram account, Catriona wrote: "Are you ready for it? Today marks the reveal of an evolution of self that has been quietly happening away from the public's eye for a little while now.

"It was in no way planned, but sometimes the stars align to make things happen. Maraming Salamat sa inyong tiwala at sana samahan niyo ako sa aking bagong paglalakbay. (Thank you for your trust and I hope you accompany me on this new journey)."

Before entering beauty pageants, Catriona was a model and singer. She won Miss World Philippines in 2016, which earned her the right to represent the country in the competition held in the US. She was part of the top 5.

In an interview with Rappler in 2017, Catriona said that she was not closing her doors to joining another competition.

"I’m keeping my mind open to it but there’s no plans yet," she said back then.

Official screening for Bb Pilipinas starts on January 15. – Rappler.com