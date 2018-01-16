IN PHOTOS: Meet the 40 candidates of Bb Pilipinas 2018
MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc (BPCI) has posted the photos of the 40 official candidates of the 2018 Bb Pilipinas pageant.
These 40 candidates will compete in the pageant's many events leading up to coronation night, which is scheduled to be held on March 18.
At stake are 6 titles – Miss Universe Philippines, Bb Pilipinas International, Bb Pilipinas Supranational, Bb Pilipinas Grand International, Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental, and Bb Pilipinas Globe.
Agatha Romero
Anna Patricia Asturias
Angelica Corbe
Angelie Aubrey Asuncion
Anjame Magbitang
Annalita Vizcarra
Catriona Gray
Edjelyn Joy Gamboa
Ena Louis Velasco
Eva Patalinjug
Henna Kaizelle Cajandig
Janette Sturm
Janice Roman
Jehza Huelar
Juliana Kapeundl
Jere Rodriguez
Karen Gallman
Katherine Ventura
Kayesha Chua
Kristie Rose Cequena
Loren Artajos
Maria Ahtisa Manalo
Maria Andrea "Aya" Abesamis
Marie Sherry Anne "Shane" Tormes
Mary Joy "MJ de Castro
Michele Gumabao
Muriel Orais
Patrizia Garcia
Rosantonette Mendoza
Rose Marie Murphy
Samantha Bernardo
Samantha Avestruz
Sandra Lemonon
Sarah Margarette Joson
Sigrid Grace Flores
Sophia Baino
Stephanie Abellanida
Trixie Maraña
Vickie Rushton
Wynonah Buot
– Rappler.com