Who's your favorite so far?

Published 6:33 PM, January 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc (BPCI) has posted the photos of the 40 official candidates of the 2018 Bb Pilipinas pageant.

These 40 candidates will compete in the pageant's many events leading up to coronation night, which is scheduled to be held on March 18.

At stake are 6 titles – Miss Universe Philippines, Bb Pilipinas International, Bb Pilipinas Supranational, Bb Pilipinas Grand International, Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental, and Bb Pilipinas Globe.

Agatha Romero





Anna Patricia Asturias

Angelica Corbe

Angelie Aubrey Asuncion

Anjame Magbitang

Annalita Vizcarra

Catriona Gray

Edjelyn Joy Gamboa

Ena Louis Velasco

Eva Patalinjug

Henna Kaizelle Cajandig

Janette Sturm

Janice Roman

Jehza Huelar

Juliana Kapeundl

Jere Rodriguez

Karen Gallman

Katherine Ventura

Kayesha Chua

Kristie Rose Cequena

Loren Artajos

Maria Ahtisa Manalo

Maria Andrea "Aya" Abesamis

Marie Sherry Anne "Shane" Tormes

Mary Joy "MJ de Castro

Michele Gumabao

Muriel Orais

Patrizia Garcia

Rosantonette Mendoza

Rose Marie Murphy

Samantha Bernardo

Samantha Avestruz

Sandra Lemonon

Sarah Margarette Joson

Sigrid Grace Flores

Sophia Baino

Stephanie Abellanida

Trixie Maraña

Vickie Rushton

Wynonah Buot

– Rappler.com