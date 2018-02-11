These women prove that can do more than just strike a pose

Published 1:33 PM, February 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It wasn't not just about beauty and brains on Saturday, February 10, as the ladies of Binibining Pilipinas 2018 showcased their different skills and talents at Farmers Cubao Activity Center.

Fifteen of the 40 ladies got the chance to entertain the audience with dancing, singing, and even a mini dog show.

As shown in the videos posted by pageant blogger Norman Tinio, some of the most talked about candidates in the pageant showed the audience what they've got, and we must say that they're a pretty impressive bunch.

Candidate #1 Vickie Rushton played "Fallen" on they keyboard

Candidate #8 Shane Tormes channeled her inner diva, singing the song "Natural Woman" by Aretha Franklin.

Candidate # 20 Catriona Gray performed Adele's "Set Fire to the Rain," which got her fans cheering.

Candidate #23 Ena Velasco showed off her dancing skills to the tune of Sarah Geronimo's "Tala."

Ena Velasco does Sarah G's "Tala." pic.twitter.com/X3iHH4PEjv — alexa villano (@alexavillano) February 10, 2018

Candidate #32 Eva Patalinjug also did a dance number.

The talent competition was hosted by Bb Pilipinas Supranational 2017 Chanel Thomas and Miss Grand International 2nd runner-up Elizabeth Clenci.

The winner of the talent competition will be announced during coronation night on March 18. – Rappler.com