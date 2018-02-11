It wasn't all just singing and dancing at the talent competition

Published 3:46 PM, February 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The 15 selected candidates from Binibining Pilipinas 2018 got the chance to perform for an audience during the talent competition on Saturday, February 10 at Farmers Cubao. While many sang and did dance numbers, some of them went beyond your typical performance.

Candidate # 14 Samantha Bernardo performed a traditional folk dance and later showed off her gymnastics skills.

Candidate #19 Michele Gumabao bought along her furry friends for some tricks to amuse the audience.

Candidate # 27 Henna Joy Cajandig performed a traditional Filipino dance using the malong, one of Mindanao's most important piece of clothing.

Belly dancing has been done many times but candidate # 28 Angelica Corbe showed what she's got, channeling the inner Middle Eastern goddess in her.

Other candidates such as Ana Patricia Asturias, Katherine Ventura, Sigrid Flores, Sarah Joson, Loren Artajos, and Angelie Asuncion also participated in the competition.

The winner of the talent competition will be announced on coronation night, March 18. Fans will get the chance to see the ladies during the national costume fashion show on March 3 and the Parade of Beauties on March 10. – Rappler.com