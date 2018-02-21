Let the game of crowns begin!

Published 10:40 PM, February 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Pageant season is now on as the 40 candidates of the Binibining Pilipinas 2018 were introduced to the media on Wednesday, February 21, at the ballroom of Novotel, Araneta Center.

The candidates wore a blue two-piece swimwear by Domz Ramos with accessories by Christopher Munar and shoes by Jojo Bragais.

The 2017 queens – Miss Universe Philippines Rachel Peters, Bb Pilipinas International Mariel de Leon, Bb Pilipinas Supranational Chanel Olive Thomas, Miss Grand International 2017 2nd runner-up Elizabeth Clenci, and Miss Globe 2017 1st runner-up Nelda Ibe hosted the program.

Miss Universe PH 2017 @rachelpetersx and Bb Pilipinas Intetnational 2017 @mariaangelicadl are here as well. #bbpilipinas2018 pic.twitter.com/HIZF9q3ZJq — alexa villano (@alexavillano) February 21, 2018

After the introduction, the candidates were taken to the 6th floor poolside where more photos were taken.

Some of the past Binibini winners were also at the event to show support to the candidates.

Coronation night will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on March 18.

Bb 1 Vickie Marie Rushton

Bb 2 Katherine Ventura

Bb 3 Muriel Adrienne Orais

Bb 4 Ana Patricia Asturias

Bb 5 Rose Marie Murphy

Bb 6 Janice de Roman

Bb 7 Sigrid Flores

Bb 8 Shane Quintana Flores

Bb 9 Agatha Romero

Bb 10 Kayesha Chua

Bb 11 Maria Andrea "Aya" Abesamis

Bb 12 Janette Roanne Sturm

Bb 13 Kristi Rose Cequeña

Bb 14 Samantha Mae Bernardo

Bb 15 Juliana Kapeundl

Bb 16 Annalita Vizcarra

Bb 17 Ma. Ahtisa Manalo

Bb 18 Rosantonette Mendoza

Bb 19 Michele Theresa Gumabao

Bb 20 Catriona Gray

Bb 21 Anjame Magbitang

Bb 22 Sophia Baino

Bb 23 Ena Louis Velasco

Bb 24 Edjelyn Joy Gamboa

Bb 25 Jerelleen Rodriguez

Bb 26 Wynonah Buot



Bb 27 Henna Kaizzelle Nicole Cajandig

Bb 28 Angelica Mae Corbe

Bb 29 Samantha Avestruz

Bb 30 Sarah Margarette Joson

Bb 31 Jehza Huelar

Bb 32 Eva Patalinjug

Bb 33 Stephanie Joy Abellanida

Bb 34 Mary Joy De Castro

Bb 35 Sandra Lemonon

Bb 36 Loren Mar Artajos

Bb 37 Patrizia Garcia

Bb 38 Karen Gallman

Bb 39 Trixia Marie Marana

Bb 40 Angelie Aubrey Asuncion

–Rappler.com