IN PHOTOS: The press presentation of the Bb Pilipinas 2018 candidates
MANILA, Philippines – Pageant season is now on as the 40 candidates of the Binibining Pilipinas 2018 were introduced to the media on Wednesday, February 21, at the ballroom of Novotel, Araneta Center.
The candidates wore a blue two-piece swimwear by Domz Ramos with accessories by Christopher Munar and shoes by Jojo Bragais.
The 2017 queens – Miss Universe Philippines Rachel Peters, Bb Pilipinas International Mariel de Leon, Bb Pilipinas Supranational Chanel Olive Thomas, Miss Grand International 2017 2nd runner-up Elizabeth Clenci, and Miss Globe 2017 1st runner-up Nelda Ibe hosted the program.
Miss Universe PH 2017 @rachelpetersx and Bb Pilipinas Intetnational 2017 @mariaangelicadl are here as well. #bbpilipinas2018 pic.twitter.com/HIZF9q3ZJq— alexa villano (@alexavillano) February 21, 2018
WATCH: The @RealBbPilipinas dance number #BBPilipinas2018 pic.twitter.com/0x6nRMb4Yt— alexa villano (@alexavillano) February 21, 2018
After the introduction, the candidates were taken to the 6th floor poolside where more photos were taken.
Some of the past Binibini winners were also at the event to show support to the candidates.
Coronation night will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on March 18.
Bb 1 Vickie Marie Rushton
Bb 2 Katherine Ventura
Bb 3 Muriel Adrienne Orais
Bb 4 Ana Patricia Asturias
Bb 5 Rose Marie Murphy
Bb 6 Janice de Roman
Bb 7 Sigrid Flores
Bb 8 Shane Quintana Flores
Bb 9 Agatha Romero
Bb 10 Kayesha Chua
Bb 11 Maria Andrea "Aya" Abesamis
Bb 12 Janette Roanne Sturm
Bb 13 Kristi Rose Cequeña
Bb 14 Samantha Mae Bernardo
Bb 15 Juliana Kapeundl
Bb 16 Annalita Vizcarra
Bb 17 Ma. Ahtisa Manalo
Bb 18 Rosantonette Mendoza
Bb 19 Michele Theresa Gumabao
Bb 20 Catriona Gray
Bb 21 Anjame Magbitang
Bb 22 Sophia Baino
Bb 23 Ena Louis Velasco
Bb 24 Edjelyn Joy Gamboa
Bb 25 Jerelleen Rodriguez
Bb 26 Wynonah Buot
Bb 27 Henna Kaizzelle Nicole Cajandig
Bb 28 Angelica Mae Corbe
Bb 29 Samantha Avestruz
Bb 30 Sarah Margarette Joson
Bb 31 Jehza Huelar
Bb 32 Eva Patalinjug
Bb 33 Stephanie Joy Abellanida
Bb 34 Mary Joy De Castro
Bb 35 Sandra Lemonon
Bb 36 Loren Mar Artajos
Bb 37 Patrizia Garcia
Bb 38 Karen Gallman
Bb 39 Trixia Marie Marana
Bb 40 Angelie Aubrey Asuncion
