IN PHOTOS: National costumes at Binibining Pilipinas 2018
MANILA, Philippines – The 40 candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2018 paid tribute to the Philippines' rich heritage.
The candidates donned national costumes from the country's top designers during the national costume and Jag Jeans fashion show at Kia Theater on Saturday, March 3. (READ: A look back at memorable national costumes of Bb Pilipinas candidates)
While the terno was still the top choice of many candidates, a number of them wore designs inspired by tribal groups and a female national hero.
The natcos program. pic.twitter.com/JnqVaZJJrj— alexa villano (@alexavillano) March 3, 2018
Many of the designs also paid tribute to the fashion czar of Asia, Pitoy Moreno, who died in January.
Ten national costumes were chosen on the same night, with fans getting the chance to pick their favorites. The winner will be announced on the coronation night, March 18.
Here's the list of candidates with the top 10 national costumes:
- Candidate 33 - Stephanie Joy Abellanida
- Candidate 4 - Ana Patricia Asturias
- Candidate 11 - Maria Andrea Abesamis
- Candidate 18 - Rosantonette Mendoza
- Candidate 19 - Michele Gumabao
- Candidate 20 - Catriona Gray
- Candidate 29 - Samantha Avestruz
- Candidate 30 - Sarah Margarett Joson
- Candidate 31 - Jehza Huelar
- Candidate 35 - Sandra Lemonon
To vote for your favorite national costume, log on to bbpilipinas.com or like the photo on the Binibining Pilipinas Facebook page.
Candidate 1 - Vickie Rushton in Francis Libiran
Candidate 2 - Katherine Ventura in Aryel Dulay
Candidate 3 - Muriel Orais in Lemuel Rosos
Candidate 4 - Ana Patricia Asturias in Dave Ocampo
Candidate 5 - Rose Marie Murphy in King Aranchado and Kim Amora of King and Kim Creatives
Candidate 6 - Janice Roman in Jonas Maghirang
Candidate 7 - Sigrid Grace Flores in Jared Servano
Candidate 8 - Marie Sherry Anne Tormes in Polly Lagyap
Candidate 9 - Agatha Romero in John Cliff
Candidate 10 - Kayesha Chua in Justine Navato
Candidate 11 - Maria Andrea Abesamis in Chico Estiva
Candidate 12 - Janette Sturm in Jay-R Gamboa Flores
Candidate 13 - Kristie Rose Cequeña in Richard Barretto
Candidate 14 - Samanatha Bernardo in Benj Leguiab
Candidate 15 - Juliana Kapeundl in Michael Leyva
Candidate 16 - Annalista Vizacarra in Chico Estiva
Candidate 17 - Ma. Ahtisa Manalo in Mikee Andrei
Candidate 18 - Rosantonette Mendoza in Ryan Uson Ablaza
Candidate 19 - Michele Gumabao in Nat Manilag
Candidate 20 - Catriona Gray in Jearson Demavivas
Candidate 21 - Anjame Magbitang in Sonny Boy Mindo
Candidate 22 - Sophia Baino in Pablo Mendez
Candidate 23 - Ena Velasco in Kenneth "Malayka" Yamas
Candidate 24 - Edjelyn Joy Gamboa in Nat Manilag
Candidate 25 - Jerellen Rodriguez in Bea Bianca
Candidate 26 - Wynonah Buot in Hanz Coquilla
Candidate 27 - Henna Kaizzelle Nicole Cajandig in Joel Acebuche
Candidate 28 - Angelica Corbe in Apple Santillan
Candidate 29 - Samantha Avestruz in Nick Guarino
Candidate 30 - Sarah Margarette Joson in Jay-R Gamboa Flores
Candidate 31 - Jehza Heular in Neil Patrick Jimlani
Candidate 32 - Eva Patalinjug in Philipp Tampus
Candidate 33 - Stephanie Abellanida in Archie Castillo
Candidate 34 - Mary Joy de Castro in Albert Figueras
Candidate 35 - Sandra Lemonon in Edwin Uy
Candidate 36 - Loren Mar Artajos in Adriano Samar
Candidate 37 - Patrizia Garcia in Ian Paul Semira
Candidate 38 - Karen Gallman in Louis Pangalinan
Candidate 39 - Trixia Marie Maraña in Gerry Fernandez
Candidate 40 - Angelie Aubrey Asuncion in Thomas Jed Boncodin
– Rappler.com