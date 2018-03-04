The fashion show showcases the Philippines' rich heritage, with many designs paying tribute to fashion designer Pitoy Moreno

Published 11:09 AM, March 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The 40 candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2018 paid tribute to the Philippines' rich heritage.

The candidates donned national costumes from the country's top designers during the national costume and Jag Jeans fashion show at Kia Theater on Saturday, March 3. (READ: A look back at memorable national costumes of Bb Pilipinas candidates)

While the terno was still the top choice of many candidates, a number of them wore designs inspired by tribal groups and a female national hero.

Many of the designs also paid tribute to the fashion czar of Asia, Pitoy Moreno, who died in January.

Ten national costumes were chosen on the same night, with fans getting the chance to pick their favorites. The winner will be announced on the coronation night, March 18.

Here's the list of candidates with the top 10 national costumes:

Candidate 33 - Stephanie Joy Abellanida

Candidate 4 - Ana Patricia Asturias

Candidate 11 - Maria Andrea Abesamis

Candidate 18 - Rosantonette Mendoza

Candidate 19 - Michele Gumabao

Candidate 20 - Catriona Gray

Candidate 29 - Samantha Avestruz

Candidate 30 - Sarah Margarett Joson

Candidate 31 - Jehza Huelar

Candidate 35 - Sandra Lemonon

To vote for your favorite national costume, log on to bbpilipinas.com or like the photo on the Binibining Pilipinas Facebook page.

Candidate 1 - Vickie Rushton in Francis Libiran

Candidate 2 - Katherine Ventura in Aryel Dulay

Candidate 3 - Muriel Orais in Lemuel Rosos

Candidate 4 - Ana Patricia Asturias in Dave Ocampo

Candidate 5 - Rose Marie Murphy in King Aranchado and Kim Amora of King and Kim Creatives

Candidate 6 - Janice Roman in Jonas Maghirang

Candidate 7 - Sigrid Grace Flores in Jared Servano

Candidate 8 - Marie Sherry Anne Tormes in Polly Lagyap

Candidate 9 - Agatha Romero in John Cliff

Candidate 10 - Kayesha Chua in Justine Navato

Candidate 11 - Maria Andrea Abesamis in Chico Estiva

Candidate 12 - Janette Sturm in Jay-R Gamboa Flores

Candidate 13 - Kristie Rose Cequeña in Richard Barretto

Candidate 14 - Samanatha Bernardo in Benj Leguiab

Candidate 15 - Juliana Kapeundl in Michael Leyva

Candidate 16 - Annalista Vizacarra in Chico Estiva

Candidate 17 - Ma. Ahtisa Manalo in Mikee Andrei

Candidate 18 - Rosantonette Mendoza in Ryan Uson Ablaza

Candidate 19 - Michele Gumabao in Nat Manilag

Candidate 20 - Catriona Gray in Jearson Demavivas

Candidate 21 - Anjame Magbitang in Sonny Boy Mindo

Candidate 22 - Sophia Baino in Pablo Mendez

Candidate 23 - Ena Velasco in Kenneth "Malayka" Yamas

Candidate 24 - Edjelyn Joy Gamboa in Nat Manilag

Candidate 25 - Jerellen Rodriguez in Bea Bianca

Candidate 26 - Wynonah Buot in Hanz Coquilla

Candidate 27 - Henna Kaizzelle Nicole Cajandig in Joel Acebuche

Candidate 28 - Angelica Corbe in Apple Santillan

Candidate 29 - Samantha Avestruz in Nick Guarino

Candidate 30 - Sarah Margarette Joson in Jay-R Gamboa Flores

Candidate 31 - Jehza Heular in Neil Patrick Jimlani

Candidate 32 - Eva Patalinjug in Philipp Tampus

Candidate 33 - Stephanie Abellanida in Archie Castillo

Candidate 34 - Mary Joy de Castro in Albert Figueras

Candidate 35 - Sandra Lemonon in Edwin Uy

Candidate 36 - Loren Mar Artajos in Adriano Samar

Candidate 37 - Patrizia Garcia in Ian Paul Semira

Candidate 38 - Karen Gallman in Louis Pangalinan

Candidate 39 - Trixia Marie Maraña in Gerry Fernandez

Candidate 40 - Angelie Aubrey Asuncion in Thomas Jed Boncodin

