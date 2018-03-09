Like and share away!

Published 5:22 PM, March 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The national costume fashion show was one of the events that pageant fans looked forward to last March 3 at the Kia Theater. Now, you have the chance to pick your favorite from the Top 10. (READ: Beyond the Filipiniana and terno: the Bb Pilipinas 2018 National Costume review)

Here's how you can vote for your favorite costume.

1. Visit the vote.bbpilipinas.com and register.

2. Select your candidate to cast the vote.

3. You're only allowed one vote per email. Voting ends March 17.

You may also cast your vote by liking your chosen candidate's respective photo on the Bb Pilipinas Facebook page.

Here's a recap of the top 10 national costumes picked during the show:

Candidate 33 - Stephanie Joy Abellanida in Archie Castillo

Stephanie's costume was a gold and black ensemble, inspired by a Muslim princess.

Candidate 4 - Ana Patricia Asturias in Dave Ocampo

Patrik's costume was inspired by a traditional Muslim Hijab wedding dress.

Candidate 11 - Maria Andrea "Aya" Abesamis in Chico Estiva

Aya's red and gold ensemble was also inspired by a Muslim princess. Her headpiece and fans looked like the rays of the sun.

Candidate 18 - Rosantonette Mendoza in Ryan Uson Ablaza

Like many other costumes in the competition, Rosantonette's ensemble was inspired by the sarimanok. The gold headpiece caught everyone's attention.

Candidate 19 - Michele Gumabao in Nat Manilag

While Michele's costume is seen as a risky choice by some, the black eagle-inspired gown by Nat Manilag suited Michele as she showcased her skills with the fan.

Candidate 20 - Catriona Gray in Jearson Demavivas

Catriona's outfit was a crowd favorite. She twirled her sarimanok-topped parasol and also worked the long veil of her headpiece.

Candidate 29 - Samantha Avestruz in Nick Guarino

Samantha's terno was made with a variety of materials, such as shells and beads.

Candidate 30 - Sarah Margarett Joson in Jay-R Gamboa Flores

Sarah channeled her inner T'boli princess in this creation by Jay-R Gamboa Flores.

Candidate 31 - Jehza Huelar in Neil Patrick Jimlani

Jehza's national terno incorporated a tribal influence thanks to the the intricate beadwork in the outfit by Neil Patrik Jimlani.

Candidate 35 - Sandra Lemonon in Edwin Uy

Sandra was one of the many ladies who deviated from the terno. Her warrior outfit inspired by the Ibong Adarna got everyone talking especially when she started twirling her staff.

Cath the ladies on March 10 before the coronation night as they go around the Araneta Center for the annual Parade of Beauties. –Rappler.com