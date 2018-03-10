Who will be the 6 lucky queens?

Published 3:39 PM, March 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's pageant season once again, as 40 ladies from across the country are vying to win one of the 6 titles at stake at Binibining Pilipinas 2018.

Who among them will be crowned Miss Universe Philippines, Bb Pilipinas International, Bb Pilipinas Supranational, Bb Pilipinas Grand International, Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental, and Bb Pilipinas Globe?

Bookmark this page to see all the action and all the results as soon as they happen on March 18 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

– Rappler.com