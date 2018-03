A week before coronation night, the ladies go around Araneta Center dressed in colorful headdresses and one-pieced safari-themed swimsuits

Published 10:58 PM, March 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Pageant fans gathered on Saturday, March 10, as the 39 ladies went around the Araneta Center for the annual Binibining Pilipinas Parade of Beauties.

Dressed in colorful headdresses and one-pieced safari-themed swimsuits by Domz Ramos, the ladies waved to the fans as they went around in individual vehicles.

Number 34 Mary Joy de Castro was unable to participate in the parade for undisclosed reasons.

The reigning queens were also in attendance.

Candidate 1 - Vickie Rushton

Candidate 2 - Katherine Ventura

Candidate 3 - Muriel Orais

Candidate 4 - Ana Patricia Asturias

Candidate 5 - Rose Marie Murphy

Candidate 6 - Janice Roman

Candidate 7 - Sigrid Grace Flores

Candidate 8 - Marie Sherry Anne Tormes

Candidate 9 - Agatha Romero

Candidate 10 - Kayesha Chua

Candidate 11 - Maria Andrea Abesamis

Candidate 12 - Janette Sturm

Candidate 13 - Kristie Rose Cequeña

Candidate 14 - Samanatha Bernardo

Candidate 15 - Juliana Kapeundl

Candidate 16 - Annalita Vizacarra

Candidate 17 - Ma. Ahtisa Manalo

Candidate 18 - Rosantonette Mendoza

Candidate 19 - Michele Gumabao

Candidate 20 - Catriona Gray

Candidate 21 - Anjame Magbitang

Candidate 22 - Sophia Baino

Candidate 23 - Ena Velasco

Candidate 24 - Edjelyn Joy Gamboa

Candidate 25 - Jerellen Rodriguez

Candidate 26 - Wynonah Buot

Candidate 27 - Henna Kaizzelle Nicole Cajandig

Candidate 28 - Angelica Corbe

Candidate 29 - Samantha Avestruz

Candidate 30 - Sarah Margarette Joson

Candidate 31 - Jehza Heular

Candidate 32 - Eva Patalinjug

Candidate 33 - Stephanie Abellanida

Candidate 35 - Sandra Lemonon

Candidate 36 - Loren Mar Artajos

Candidate 37 - Patrizia Garcia

Candidate 38 - Karen Gallman

Candidate 39 - Trixia Marie Maraña

Candidate 40 - Angelie Aubrey Asuncion

Ms Grand International 2nd runner-Up Elizabeth Clenci

Bb Pilipinas Supranational Chanel Olive Thomas

Bb Pilipinas International Mariel de Leon

Miss Universe Philippines Rachel Peters

Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental Katarina Rodriguez

Fans screamed and cheered for their favorite candidates.

Pageant night is schedule on March 18. – Rappler.com