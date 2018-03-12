Just days before Bb Pilipinas 2018 coronation night, Rappler contributor Voltaire Tayag catches up with the 2017 queens on what's next after crowning their successors

Published 9:01 PM, March 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – On April 30, 2017, six beautiful Filipinas were crowned in the country’s oldest and most prestigious beauty pageants. The 2017 Binibining Pilipinas titleholders, Rachel, Mariel, Katarina, Chanel, Liz, and Nelda, are now household names – that’s how culturally ingrained pageants are in our society.

Their year started with the usual media blitz and a jampacked schedule. It instantly gives them the feeling of what celebrity life could hold. Every media outlet wanted an interview with them and their fans clamor for more. The high from winning is sustained and they are filled with excitement after having reached their dream.

But the bigger task is months ahead of them: To represent the Philippines in an international pageant. Since our country currently enjoys international pageant powerhouse status, this means they should follow in the footsteps of their predecessors, who were either semifinalists or winners. Pageant pressure is intense.

They undergo training and preparations so they can be at their physical and mental best when they compete in their respective pageants. The gym routine, pasarela training, strict diets, gown and national costume consultations, hair and makeup training, all while maintaining their social media persona can be a daunting task. On top of all these preparations are photoshoots, media interviews, out of town gigs, store openings, fashion shows, and a host of other responsibilities.

That’s just the beauty queen side. Let’s not forget that they too are daughters, sisters, girlfriends and friends. The ladies have to juggle a social and personal relationships with their queenly duties. For months on end, this is what the beauty queens go through.

A beauty queen’s hectic life shouldn’t be underestimated. Many argue that they chose to be there and they shouldn’t complain. But it’s no different from any other job and they aren’t above having a bad day. It is their passion and dedication to representing the Philippines and bring home an international crown that motivates them to wake up and forge ahead.

That is why these 6 empowered, confident and intelligent beauty queens deal did so well during their reign. But after a year of having an exhaustive, strict schedule, what they intend do after passing their crowns is a question on many a fan’s mind. So, what’s next?

Rachel Peters, Top 10, Miss Universe 2017

Q: What will you miss most about being Bb. Pilipinas?

RP: The Binibining Pilipinas Organization is really like an extended family to me. Throughout the year I got to know the 2017 batch of queens really well and I feel like we were such a diverse batch that we complimented one another in different ways. Preparing for our international pageants was a tough time for all of us so it was nice to have one another to share ideas, notes and to lift each other up when we needed it. We all got along so well so I have no doubt we will all remain friends after we hand over our crowns.

I will also hold the staff of BPCI close to my heart forever. They were with us every step of the way and I will miss seeing their friendly faces around all the time.

Q: What was the most memorable part of your year?

RP: I’d like to say the coronation night itself but to be honest it was quite a blur because of all the 100 emotions I felt on that evening, so I'm not sure that really counts. Our most recent trip to Bataan would come a close second (although we missed Katarina) because it's the first time we were able to just hang out in the most relaxed state knowing that we had done our best and our jobs were basically done. We shared stories of our individual journeys, our international pageants and the future. It was just different to any other time we had really been able to spend together before.

Q: What are your immediate and long term plans after relinquishing your title?

RP: As most people know, I have a cafe in Siargao which I have put on the back burner for pretty much my whole reign, so now that I'll have more time on my hands, Bake is my number one focus. But of course as every little girl dreams, I would, in the next few years also love to start a family.

Maria Angelica "Mariel" de Leon, Bb. Pilipinas International 2017

Q: What will you miss most about being Bb. Pilipinas?

MDL: What I will miss the most about being Bb. Pilipinas is definitely the people around me. I will miss the kind and hardworking people from BPCI from Sir Gines Enriquez and Ms Liliana Soriano to the Black Boys and of course Madam Stella Araneta. But most of all, I will miss working with my fellow queens the most. We’ve made such a deep bond that I will keep with me forever. Although we are ending our reign, we will make sure to always stay in touch because we all love each other so much.

Q: What was the most memorable part of your year?

MDL: My year was filled with many ups and downs that I will always remember. The most memorable part is both winning Bb. Pilipinas International and landing the leading lady role in Coco Martin’s movie Ang Panday. Looking back, I would have never have seen myself in this position with so much blessings. 2017 has definitely been a life changing year for me and it has made me grow and evolve into the strong and confident woman I am today.

Q: What are you immediate and long term plans after relinquishing your title?

MDL: My immediate plans after I relinquish my title is to join the entertainment industry. I have a movie lined up called Latay directed by Ralston Jover and starring Lovi Poe, Allen Dizon, and Snooky Serna. Hopefully soon, with God’s grace, I will have more movies and TV shows lined up. For my long term goals, I am not one to plan too far ahead. I like assessing first where I am today and how I am doing in whatever it is I choose to do. I like to take it one day at a time. All I can hope for is, is a successful career in whichever field I choose to concentrate on.





Katarina Rodriguez, 1st runner-up Miss Intercontinental 2017

Q: What will you miss most about being Bb. Pilipinas?

KR: I’ll miss being with the other reigning queens – having to work and shoot with them and being able to talk to them about anything under the sun.

Q: What was the most memorable part of your year?

KR: Definitely competing internationally. It was [a] once in a lifetime [experience] and the most exciting thing I have ever done."

Q: What are you immediate and long term plans after relinquishing your title?

KR: My immediate plans are to continue pageantry. It’s something with a time limit and I enjoy it so much. My long term plans are to eventually work in international relations."

By @redkeeler #crownseries A post shared by KATARINA (@katarinarodri) on Jan 11, 2018 at 5:51am PST

Q: What will you miss most about being Bb. Pilipinas?

COT: I think the thing that I will miss the most is the fact that I had the honor to be a Miss Philippines. I feel really blessed to have been chosen for that once in a life time opportunity and that is something that I truly will never forget.

Q: What was the most memorable part of your year?

COT: Realizing that I am capable and I am worthy of pursuing any dream God puts in my heart.

Q: What are you immediate and long term plans after relinquishing your title?

COT: My long term dream is to be a motivational speaker, inspiring and empowering young girls and women to pursure their dreams by using my past, my story to inspire them. My immediate plans is to focus on my events and TV hosting, it’s something that brings me great joy especially when I make others smile and feel happy.

Q: What will you miss most about being Bb. Pilipinas?

EC: I’m gonna miss so many things. I'm gonna miss spending every other day with my sister queens, I'm going to miss all the activities and charity events as a reigning queen. I'm just going to miss being a Binibining Pilipinas period, it was such an honor and the best year of my life.

Q: What was the most memorable part of your year?

EC: Again, I can’t just choose one. Definitely preparing for my international pageant. The energy and effort I put into working to represent my country, it really made me realize what can be achieved with hard work and dedication. Competing internationally, traveling, and meeting a world of incredible people, making amazing friends.



Q: What are you immediate and long term plans after relinquishing your title?

EC: I’ve been away from home for quite some time now. So, I’ll be visiting my family and spending time in Australia.



Nelda Ibe, 1st Runner-up Miss Globe 2017

Q: What will you miss most about being Bb. Pilipinas?

NI: I will definitely miss the charities and the people behind every event that we’ve attended. I got to know so many different [people] and sharing special moments with them. The people in BPCI, I will miss them because they helped me throughout my reign. To be part of Bb. Pilipinas is one of the most incredible experiences in my life. I can confidently say that I have grown into an empowered woman with a crown on my head and wings that will help me take flight and reach my dreams.



Q: What was the most memorable part of your year?

NI: The experience of the pageant itself and the friendships that I have made. I know that I will keep these forever in my heart, both the good and the bad experiences. [I cherish] every second with my co-queens and spending the entire year with them.

Q: What are you immediate and long term plans after relinquishing your title?

NI: Before joining Bb. Pilipinas, I was a cadet pilot in Alpha aviation Group. I will continue my training and studies. Very soon, I will be a full-fledged airline pilot. Should there be other career opportunities that come my way like showbiz or hosting [or] modeling, I will try to balance them with my studies.

The 2017 Bb. Pilipinas queens did an exceptional job as international representatives of the modern Filipina – one who is strong and independent. Thank you to each and every one for you for making the past pageant year a very memorable one. – Rappler.com

Voltaire has 10 years experience in the fashion industry. He previously worked with a luxury clothing and accessories brand in Los Angeles, CA. He graduated magna cum laude from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, major in Fashion Design. He also holds a BS in Applied Economics and BS in Marketing from DLSU. He is now doing real estate but finds time to pursue his passions in his spare time.

More Bb Pilipinas 2018 updates: