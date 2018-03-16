As we approach pageant night, blogger Norman Tinio shares who he thinks may go home as winners

Published 8:00 PM, March 16, 2018

Note: The piece below was first posted in Norman Tinio's blog. It is republished here with his permission, with minor edits done by Rappler. Another set of predictions, from pageant writer Voltaire Tayag, can be found here.

The first cut is the deepest, or so Cat Stevens says. And in a national beauty pageant like Bb Pilipinas where the level of competition is as sharp as a high-carbon steel Japanese chef’s knife, there is a big difference between being summoned to centerstage for the first elimination, and getting to stay onstage during the Grand Coronation Night. It is at this point where the ladies who have made their marks are separated from those relegated to the background for the remaining hours of the competition.

In this year’s edition of Bb Pilipinas, your blogger followed the format used last year where the Top 25 signaled the start of the elimination process. It also gives a relatively wider breathing space, where more deserving candidates are recognized for their hard-earned efforts, being counted as among the stronger competitors.

Here are the 25 beauties in my first cut, according to their respective pin numbers:



Binibini 1 Vickie Marie Rushton

Binibini 3 Muriel Adrienne Orais

Binibini 4 Ana Patricia Asturias

Binibini 7 Sigrid Grace Flores

Binibini 9 Agatha Romero

Binibini 10 Kayesha Clauden Chua

Binibini 11 Ma Andrea “Aya” Abesamis

Binibini 14 Samantha Mae Bernardo

Binibini 15 Juliana Kapeundl

Binibini 17 Ma. Ahtisa Manalo

Binibini 19 Michele Therese Gumabao

Binibini 20 Catriona Elisa Gray

Binibini 21 Anjame Santos Magbitang

Binibini 23 Ena Louis Velasco

Binibini 24 Edjelyn Joy Gamboa

Binibini 26 Wynonah Van Joy Buot

Binibini 29 Samantha Avestruz

Binibini 30 Sarah Margarette Joson

Binibini 31 Jehza Mae Huelar

Binibini 32 Eva Psychee Patalinjug

Binibini 33 Stephanie Joy Abellanida

Binibini 35 Sandra Lemonon

Binibini 36 Loren Mar Artajos

Binibini 37 Patrizia Mariah L. Garcia

Binibini 38 Karen J. Gallman

Believe it or not, it breaks my heart to have no spot/s left for any of the remaining 15. But in the true spirit of pageant analysis, it needs to be done so we can move forward and zero in on the more deserving fighters. This despite the fact that the triumph of making it to Top 25 is relatively short-lived as the road to the top 15 beckons shortly after the swimsuit and/or evening gown competition.

Now if a People’s Choice Award winner is automatically selected as part of the Top 15, then I would go out on a limb by stating that Binibini 20 Catriona Gray is likely to get the honor of being guaranteed a spot. Her fan base is undeniably strong, just like the time of MJ Lastimosa where popularity is only part and parcel of the support. Text and online votes provide just as much proof of the same.

So that leaves us with getting 15 more Binibinis to join her. Hence, my Top 15 reads as follows:

Binibini 1 Vickie Marie Rushton

Binibini 3 Muriel Adrienne Orais

Binibini 7 Sigrid Grace Flores

Binibini 11 Ma Andrea “Aya” Abesamis

Binibini 14 Samantha Mae Bernardo

Binibini 19 Michele Theresa Gumabao

Binibini 20 Catriona Gray

Binibini 21 Anjame Santos Magbitang

Binibini 23 Ena Louis Velasco

Binibini 26 Wynonah Van Joy Buot

Binibini 31 Jehza Mae Huelar

Binibini 32 Eva Psychee Patalinjug

Binibini 35 Sandra Lemonon

Binibini 37 Patrizia Mariah L. Garcia

Binibini 38 Karen J. Gallman

Now this is the part where nerves of steel and grace under pressure will count for more on the score sheets of the judges. A lot of the still-standing Binibinis in my Top 15 are expected to deliver at this point. Based on previous performances in other national pageants alone, Binibini 20 Catriona Gray (Miss World Philippines 2016) has already proven herself quite capable the minute she holds the microphone to answer the question that will be asked of her in the Q&A round.

At last Sunday night’s The Road to the Crown TV Special on ABS-CBN, there were those who showed how good they are in expressing themselves more spontaneously during the speaking test where they were tasked to enter a room and pick a photo or item that represents their aspirations and motivations.

But the Final Q&A could be an entirely different playing field. I reckon that there will have already been installed favorites at this juncture. And if my combination of gut-feel and observations are to be relied upon, the following 8 could be headed for victory, provided that they don’t falter big-time during this part:

Binibini 3 Muriel Adrienne Orais

Binibini 11 Ma Andrea “Aya” Abesamis

Binibini 19 Michele Theresa Gumabao

Binibini 20 Catriona Elisa Gray

Binibini 31 Jehza Huelar

Binibini 32 Eva Psychee Patalinjug

Binibini 37 Patrizia Mariah Garcia

Binibini 38 Karen J. Gallman

Two of them are looking to be Runners-Up – Eva Psychee Patalinjug and Patrizia Mariah Garcia. These two can definitely rejoin future pageants and continue to be groomed for better things to come in a year or two. Being part of the winners’ circle will allow them to train with the titleholders for many months to come.

As for my predicted Queens, this is how I see the distribution of the titles:

Globe – Binibini 3 Muriel Adrienne Orais

Intercontinental – Binibini 38 Karen J. Gallman

Grand International – Binibini 31 Jehza Huelar

Supranational – Binibini 11 Ma Andrea “Aya” Abesamis

International – Binibini 19 Michele Theresa Gumabao

Universe – Binibini 20 Catriona Elisa Gray

Predicting the winners of Bb Pilipinas is a tricky proposition, unless I have the power to see the future. Final deliberations can be even trickier. But I sincerely hope that the winners assigned to the crowns will be those most deserving; where their beauty and talent can be maximized to the fullest, en route to a glorious collective participation in their respective missions abroad.

Extra good luck to all of you, Binibinis! – Rappler.com

Norman Tinio started pageant-blogging back in 2009 but has already been an avid pageant enthusiast since the early 70s. Apart from that, he is an Industrial Psychologist by profession, movie addict by nocturnal choice and an ex-Seminarian who can pray in Ancient Latin. You can always find him and his daily musings at normannorman.com.

