WATCH: Get to know the Bb Pilipinas 2018 candidates
MANILA, Philippines – The Binibining Pilipinas 2018 candidates are not just about beauty. A lot of them are professionals, and graduated at the top of their classes. Many of them are models accountants, flight attendants, entertainment personalities, athletes. One is a doctor.
Rappler got the chance to talk with some of the candidates during their activities. We asked them about their thoughts on online criticism and on being a beauty queen today. – Rappler.com
