(UPDATED) See the ladies rock their swimsuits here!

Published 10:25 PM, March 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Binibining Pilipinas 2018 is in full swing! Right after all 40 candidates were introduced with a dance number, the Special Award winners were named and the Top 25 was revealed.

The Top 25 candidates then worked the runway in yellow swimsuits as Iñigo Pascual performed. Catriona Gray was named Best in Swimsuit.

Bb Pilipinas 2018 is being held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, March 18.

Below are the stunning ladies in their swimsuits.

– Rappler.com