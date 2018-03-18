(UPDATED) Here's a look at the Top 25 contestants in their gowns!

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Binibining Pilipinas 2018 coronation night is well underway, and the Top 25 candidates glammed up for the long gown competition.

The ladies looked like glittering goddesses as they walked the stage at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, March 18. Catriona Gray was named Best in Long Gown – another triumph for her after she won the swimsuit competition earlier that night. (IN PHOTOS: Binibining Pilipinas 2018 swimsuit competition)

