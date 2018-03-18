Catriona Gray crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2018
MANILA, Philippines – Catriona Gray is Miss Universe Philippines 2018! (FULL LIST: Winners, Binibining Pilipinas 2018)
She was crowned by Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters on Sunday, March 18, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Catriona will represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant scheduled this year. (READ: Miss Universe Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray's winning answer)
The following ladies will compete in other international pageants that will take place this year:
- Bb Pilipinas International 2018: #17 Ma. Ahtisa Manalo
- Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental 2018: #38 Karen Gallman
- Bb Pilipinas Globe 2018: #19 Michele Gumabao
- Bb Pilipinas Grand International 2018: #32 Eva Patalinjug
- Bb Pilipinas Supranational 2018: #31 Jehza Huelar
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, actor Richard Gutierrez, and Miss Grand International Philippines 2016 Nicole Cordoves hosted the event. (Photo recap: Binibining Pilipinas 2018 coronation night) – Rappler.com