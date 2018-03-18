She's set to represent the country in the 2018 Miss Universe pageant

Published 1:19 AM, March 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Catriona Gray is Miss Universe Philippines 2018! (FULL LIST: Winners, Binibining Pilipinas 2018)

She was crowned by Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters on Sunday, March 18, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Catriona will represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant scheduled this year. (READ: Miss Universe Philippines 2018 Catriona Gray's winning answer)

The following ladies will compete in other international pageants that will take place this year:

Bb Pilipinas International 2018: #17 Ma. Ahtisa Manalo

Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental 2018: #38 Karen Gallman

Bb Pilipinas Globe 2018: #19 Michele Gumabao

Bb Pilipinas Grand International 2018: #32 Eva Patalinjug

Bb Pilipinas Supranational 2018: #31 Jehza Huelar

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, actor Richard Gutierrez, and Miss Grand International Philippines 2016 Nicole Cordoves hosted the event. (Photo recap: Binibining Pilipinas 2018 coronation night) – Rappler.com